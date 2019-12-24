M’luru firing sponsored by govt: KPCC prez

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao has suspected “political interference” in the police firing during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Mangaluru.

“It seems the government wanted it to happen. Its government-sponsored police firing,” Dinesh said. He was addressing a press meet here on Tuesday after visiting the families of people who lost their lives in police firing in Mangaluru.

Dinesh said that anti-democratic and recalcitrant stance of the Union government had been responsible for the unrest in the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are directly responsible for this incident. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai should admit their failure and own up their responsibility for the firing,” he said. Dinesh said that there were no untoward incidents in Bengaluru where more than a lakh people took part in anti-CAA protest. But, police open fire when people gather for protest in Mangaluru and now stories are being fabricated to justify police action.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member B K Hariprasad claimed that the police fired at protesters at the behest of Amit Shah.