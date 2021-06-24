M T B Nagaraj named Bengaluru Rural minister; Yogeshwar for Kolar

Municipal Administration minister MTB Nagaraj was appointed the in-charge minister for Bengaluru Rural district on Wednesday.

Nagaraj, who is an MLC, replaces Ashoka. Nagaraj had sought the responsibility in the past and had even criticised the CM for dragging heels over the MLCs’ appointment as incharges for districts.

“He (MTB) hails from the region, and there was a requirement (of appointing a local legislator as in-charge of the district). There is no question of sacrifice here as I have my hands full with Revenue Department and Disaster Management” Ashoka said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that Tourism minister C P Yogeshwar will be put in-charge of Kolar district shortly.

Reacting to MTB’s appointment, Yediyurappa said that Ashoka himself had recommended it.