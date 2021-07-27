Madhu Bangarappa to join Congress on July 30

Former MLA and former president of JD(S) youth wing Madhu Bangarappa will join the Congress during the party's meeting to be held at Gokul Garden in Hubballi on July 30 at 9:00 am.
Bangarappa and his supporters will join the party in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, said Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath.
JD(S) leaders Kiran Hiremath, Basavaraj Mayakar (Bellad) and other leaders in Hubballi will also join the Congress, a press release stated.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List
What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?
'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different
Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'
Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu
Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows
Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water