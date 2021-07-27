Madhu Bangarappa to join Congress on July 30

Madhu Bangarappa to join Congress on July 30

JD(S) leaders Kiran Hiremath, Basavaraj Mayakar (Bellad) and other leaders in Hubballi will also join the Congress

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 18:35 ist
Madhu Bangarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Former MLA and former president of JD(S) youth wing Madhu Bangarappa will join the Congress during the party's meeting to be held at Gokul Garden in Hubballi on July 30 at 9:00 am.

Bangarappa and his supporters will join the party in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, said Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath.

JD(S) leaders Kiran Hiremath, Basavaraj Mayakar (Bellad) and other leaders in Hubballi will also join the Congress, a press release stated.

Madhu Bangarappa
Congress
India News
Karnataka

