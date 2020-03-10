Madhya Pradesh MLAs likely to extend stay in state

The group of 19 Madhya Pradesh (MP) MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to continue their sojourn in Karnataka until the ouster of Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

As a result, the group is expected to stay in Bengaluru for a fortnight or more. Sources say that one more MLA is likely to join the group holed up at various resorts in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the MLAs also wrote to the state police chief seeking protection as they were in Karnataka “voluntarily on some important work.” They also submitted their resignations to MP governor during the day.

According to sources, the operation to shift disgruntled BJP MLAs from MP to Bengaluru started 15-20 days ago and only some BJP leaders from Karnataka were kept in the loop to make arrangements for their stay in

the city.

While reports had previously indicated that four MLAs - three Congress and one Independent - flew to the city around a week ago, the BJP sources said that eight MLAs had arrived. A couple of days later, one Independent and one Congress MLA flew back to Bengaluru.

On Monday, 13 MLAs - which included six ministers - landed in Bengaluru along with a close aide of Scindia. They were soon shifted to villas near Whitefield and are likely to be moved to another location in the coming days. The batch included two women legislators also.

Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali is said to have been entrusted with the task of hosting the MLAs in the city until BJP government is formed in MP.

The budget session of MP legislature is scheduled for March 16.