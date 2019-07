Jain muni Chandraprabh Chandrasagarji from Baroda, a 22-year-old disciple of Nayachandra Sagarsurishwarji, will perform the ‘Maha Sathavadhana’, at Nadamantapa, on the premises of Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashrama in Mysuru, on August 18.

The event will be held from 8.30 am under the aegis of Shree Saraswati Sadhana Research Foundation and has been organised by Shree Sumatinath Jain Swetambar Moorthypujak Sangha and Maha Sathavadhan Samithi, reports DHNS from Mysuru.