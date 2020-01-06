Mahadayi: Goa opposition to move adjournment motion

Amid claims that Karnataka has already diverted 27% of Mahadayi river water, Opposition parties in Goa are expected to jointly take on the BJP-led coalition government over the interstate water dispute.

Addressing a press conference at the state Legislative Assembly complex here on Monday, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said that leaders of opposition parties met in the morning to work out a legislative strategy, which involves moving an adjournment motion to discuss the issue, during the day-long session on Tuesday.

“The Mahadayi issue is of most critical importance to Goa and needs to be discussed in the state Assembly,” Kamat said.

“All opposition parties and one Independent MLA will be moving the adjournment motion together. You need minimum seven members to sign and put it before the Speaker,” the Leader of Opposition also said.

Earlier in the day, former deputy chief minister Sudin Dhavalikar alleged that

Karnataka had already diverted 27% of the water from the Mahadayi basin in Karnataka.

“They have already diverted 27% of the water. Assurances by Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar to lead a joint inspection of the works along the Mahadayi river have not been fulfilled,” said Dhavalikar, who is one of the senior most leaders of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Opposition party Goa Forward is also a signatory to the request made to the Speaker seeking adjournment motion to discuss the Mahadayi issue.

A special session of the State Assembly has been called for January 7 to ratify the extension of existing reservation to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste by 10 years. A bill to the effect was passed in Parliament last month.