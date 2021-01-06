Maharashtra govt gives media accreditation cards to two Belagavi journalists

The Maharashtra government gave accreditation cards to two Belagavi-based lady journalists on Wednesday.

The media accreditation cards issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra government were handed over to Babita Pawar, Editor of 'Belgaum Varta' and Kranti Huddar, Editor of 'Swatantra Pragati' by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The event was held at Varsha, the official residence of the CM on the occasion of ‘Marathi Patrakar Din’’ observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of Balshastri Jambhekar, who founded ‘Darpan’, the first Marathi newspaper.

Balshastri Jambhekar (16 February, 1812 – 18 May, 1846) is considered the father of Marathi journalism.

Maharashtra and Karnataka share a 60-year-old boundary dispute which is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Among those present include Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, two the ministers handling issues related to the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, Minister of State for Information Aditi Tatkare among others.