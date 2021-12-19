Maharashtra govt seeks PM's intervention

The Maharashtra government has reacted sharply to the desecration of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji on Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the Centre to take cognisance of the issue.

Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government has also reiterated its support to members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

After the incident, there were protests in the bordering districts of Kolhapur and Sangli of the state.

Thackeray sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in stopping what he described as “Kannada atrocities “and “pervert mindset”.

Thackeray said Modi should direct the Karnataka government to take action. He said the incident cannot be taken lightly.

“For several years, the Marathi people in Karnataka have been facing atrocities and now the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is desecrated,” he said in a statement.

Thackeray pointed out that recently Prime Minister Modi said in Varanasi that whenever the country’s culture was crushed, warrior kings like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have emerged. “Just a few days after the statement, this incident occurred,” he said.

“People of the country will not forgive such an incident. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered across the country,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP said.

Pawar urged the Centre and the Karnataka government to look into the issue seriously. “The accused must be brought to book immediately and it must be ensured that such an incident is not repeated,” he said.

Two ministers - Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena - who look after the issues involving Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat of Congress and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil among others have condemned the incident.