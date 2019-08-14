Mahesh Joshi to receive prez medal

Nadoja Dr Mahesh Joshi will receive the President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service in recognition of his work.

The former additional director general of Doordarshan, Delhi and South India, is also an eminent and popular name among Kannadigas. He has received several honours and awards.

He has been instrumental in organising many national and international seminars on civil defence and disaster management in association with governments, NGOs and international organisations.

In 2013, he was awarded the "Plaque of Honour" by Karnataka Civil Defence. Two years later, he received the Chief Minister of Karnataka Gold Medal for the meritorious service.