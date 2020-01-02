Mahila Congress sends roses to Parhlad Joshi's office

Mahila Congress members presented roses to the staff at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's office in Hubballi on Thursday, urging Joshi to make efforts to withdraw the CAA and not to implement NRC.

They submitted a memorandum to Joshi through his PA Chandrashekhar.

"When people are already in trouble due to recent floods, more problems should not be created for them by implementing CAA and NRC," said Hubballi-Dharwad City District Mahila Congress Committee president Deepa Gouri.