Mahseer may get 'state fish' tag

Mahseer, the freshwater fish predominantly found in southern parts of India and now facing extinction, may soon get the ‘state fish’ tag, if the government accepts the recommendation of the Western Ghats Task Force.

In its report released on Wednesday, the task force said such a step would help in conserving the endangered species. The fish, belonging to the carp family, is regarded as gold by fishermen, thanks to its high price. However, the limited spread of the fish and the high demand has pushed it closer to extinction.

Noting that there were several rivers in the ghats, all of which nurture a variety of fish, the task force has recommended setting up fish conservation centres at the taluk level.