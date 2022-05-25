Malali mosque: Govt should intervene, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday asked the government to “immediately intervene” and act against right-wing groups that are trying to establish that a mosque in Malali was a temple.

“They are killing the state, not just themselves. Let them do whatever they want for themselves, but it has repercussions. Emotional issues should be confined to one’s home,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“There’s government, departments and officials. How can private people do things like this and create confusion? The government should file a case,” he said.

Shivakumar said he has asked his party workers in Mangaluru to “keep quiet and stay away” from the Malali mosque issue.

On the impending Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections, Shivakumar said the Congress is ready. “But, what’s important is to make sure social justice is given in terms of reservation,” he said.

Commenting on cases filed by the government against Congress for defying Covid-19 curbs during the Mekedatu foot march, Shivakumar fumed that the BJP had not booked its own leaders for violations. “We will respect the court. But, what about BJP ministers who defied curbs? Why are cases filed against Congress leaders only?”

On the brewing controversy over school textbooks, Shivakumar accused the government of pursuing a political agenda of distorting history.

“Nobody can change history. All such attempts are temporary. BJP leaders are trying to feed the minds of children with their ideology. People will punish the BJP for this,” he said.