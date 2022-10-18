Malavika, Doddarange Gowda in race for KDA chief post

The government issued a notification on October 17, appointing Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar as KDA chairperson, till a new person is appointed

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 03:46 ist

Hectic lobbying is on for the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairperson’s post, which fell vacant after filmmaker T S Nagabharana’s term ended last week. 

According to sources, actor-turned-BJP leader Malavika Avinash and poet-writer Doddarange Gowda are front-runners for the post.

“As this is a post equivalent to Cabinet rank, aspirants will always be more,” sources said. 

Also, Nagabharana is trying for a second term, citing the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill introduced in the Assembly.

The government issued a notification on October 17, appointing Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar as KDA chairperson, till a new person is appointed. 

Before 1990, KDA was called Kannada Kavalu Samiti. Past chairpersons include Chandrashekar Patil, Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Patil Puttappa, H Narasimhaiah and G Narayana. 

