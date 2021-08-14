Male tiger found dead in Kundukere

A 15-year-old male tiger was found dead in the Kundukere range at Aladamarahalli forest area in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the taluk on Friday.
The Forest department personnel on patrol found the carcass. Tiger Project Director S R Natesh said it is suspected that the tiger might have died during the fight with another tiger as external injuries were found on its body. Claws, teeth and other parts of the animal are intact, he said.
Veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza and Dr Samath conducted the post mortem and the carcass was cremated.
