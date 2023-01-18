Malkhed set for PM Modi's visit on January 19

Malkhed, once the capital city of the Rashtrakuta dynasty, is spruced up for a mega convention in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend on Thursday to distribute title deeds of houses to the people of Lambani Thandas in the region.

Around 51,900 families of 700 Thandas in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur and Vijayapura districts will get the title deeds at a massive convention organised on 100 acres in Malkhed. Around 2,000 Gram Panchayat officials will provide the ownership rights at temporary offices erected at the venue.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will welcome the Prime Minister at Kalaburagi airport at 11 am. He will accompany Modi to Kodekal in Yadgir district at 11.50 am for laying the foundation stone of various development projects, including the modernisation of the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal and the multi-village drinking water project.

Later, the PM will leave Kodekal at 1.10 pm and arrive in Malkhed of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district to distribute title deeds of the houses to the people of Lambani Thandas. Modi will leave for Delhi at 3.35 pm.

Revenue minister R Ashoka, Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Murugesh Nirani, Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation president P Rajeev and Union ministers will take part in the convention.

CM hails NLBC modernisation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the modernization of the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) a model for the entire country. Pointing out that the NLBC modernization work is a unique project to be launched by the PM, he said that it is taken up with the financial assistance of the state and union Governments, he added.

“Ownership rights for the people living in Banjara and Lambani hamlets, pending for four to five decades, will be distributed by the PM. This will be a social transformation programme aimed at ensuring social security for them. Such programmes will benefit the state in a big way,” he said.