Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at BJP's Kateel for 'looting' remark

Replying to remarks made by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel that the shop of Kharge gang which was looting Kalaburagi has been closed down, Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he will give an answer if Kateel's teacher (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) asks the question.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Sunday, he stated that Kateel's remarks show the culture of his party. "They have learned bullying others if any question is asked. Our state party leaders will give a befitting reply to them."

On the repeal of three contentious farm laws, Kharge said Modi has not done this by buckling under farmers' pressure but because of the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The lives of 700 peasants could have been saved if this decision was taken earlier, he said. "We would have given suggestions if the laws were discussed in the Parliament. The repealing of the laws is a single man's announcement. Modi didn't have respect for democracy," he criticised.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said 11 months ago that the farm laws will have to be withdrawn, he added.

We have decided to discuss 15 issues including getting the guaranteed MSP to the agricultural produces, Pegasus scandal and China building a village on the border in the upcoming winter session, Kharge informed, adding that AICC president Sonia Gandhi will convene a meeting on November 25 for the same.

No construction activities can be taken up on the disputed land between China and India and the international border. The prime minister has not prevented China from building a village in the disputed land, he alleged.

Congress AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has said the Congress will go solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

