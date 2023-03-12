Malnad students bunk classes for weekend catering jobs

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Mar 12 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 03:57 ist
A student, who spoke with DH, told that his family members were aware of his weekend job. Credit: iStock Images

Teachers of government degree colleges in Malnad districts, who went in search of students absenting themselves from classes, ended up finding such students in catering service firms in Bengaluru.

Every weekend, these students come to Bengaluru to work with catering companies for a salary of Rs 1,000 per day. Most of these students are from Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Though this was a not phenomenon, there had been a steep increase in the number of students taking up such job during weekends, after Covid. 

“One of our guest teachers observed this trend and we started monitoring the activities of those students who were habitual bunkers. We found that they travel to Bengaluru on Friday morning to work with catering agencies,” said a principal of a college in Ripponpet, Shivamogga district.

As explained by the principal and faculties of another college at Sagar taluk in Shivamogga, several cooks who have settled in Bengaluru have contacts in their hometowns and villages. “Many of them are running big catering agencies and they need young boys to serve food during weddings and other occasions. As majority of our students are from economically weaker sections, earning Rs 1,000 per day is a big amount for them,” said Narendra K, a faculty member.

A student, who spoke with DH, told that his family members were aware of his weekend job. “I am traveling to Bengaluru on weekends to work with a catering agency and my parents are aware of it. If I get Rs 2,000 for two days, I will hardly spend Rs 500 for train travel. They provide food and accommodation and I can save Rs 1,500 per week,” he said.

Another student said he works on weekends as he needs money for his own expenses. “My parents are not in a position to cater to all my needs  - books, mobile currency, clothes etc,” the boy said.

Principals of the colleges have warned the students about shortage of attendance. “If they don’t maintain sufficient attendance they may not be eligible to appear for examinations,” said a principal from a college in Uttara Kannada district.

