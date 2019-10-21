Malnutrition: HC seeks compliance report

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Karnataka High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the state government on the compliance with its earlier orders issued in connection with the death of children due to malnutrition across the state.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar, was hearing a suo motu PIL.

During the hearing, the government’s advocate told the court that the government needs more time to submit the report on the implementation of recommendations of Justice N K Patil committee on the death of children due to the malnutrition.

Allowing the submission, the bench adjourned the matter to November 21.

During the previous hearing on September 16, the court had directed the government to submit a status report on the implementation of recommendations made Justice Patil committee.

The court had taken up a suo motu PIL in

2011 following a letter written by B L Patil of Vimochana Samsthe, Athani, Belagavi district, to the chief justice.

In his letter, Patil had expressed concern over the death of children due to malnutrition in Raichur district and other parts of North Karnataka.

The chief justice had taken up the matter in the larger interest of society and converted into a public interest litigation.

The court had constituted a nine-member committee headed by Justice N K Patil on April 12, 2012. The committee submitted its report on August 23, 2013, with more than 100 recommendations.

Later, the state government had accepted 87 recommendations for implementation.