Man afflicted with rare Covid-linked syndrome

The case of a 53-year-old man in Bengaluru who came down with an uncommon neurological syndrome has left doctors worried. The syndrome in the current period is often a result of Covid-19. But in this case, doctors could find no trace of a previous infection.

Known as Guillain Barre Syndrome, the condition causes the body’s immune system to damage nerve cells, resulting in muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. It usually starts from the lower limbs and works its way up through the body resulting in death in a fraction of cases.

On the morning of May 18, the patient, Shivraju (name changed), a native of Hassan, collapsed at home after suffering numbness in the lower limbs. Referred by local doctors to Nimhans, Shivraju was admitted to the hospital that same night.

Neurologists at Nimhans told DH that while Guillain Barre Syndrome cases due to Covid-19 have increased at Nimhans, Shivraju did not report such an infection.

“An RT-PCR test which was conducted on Tuesday delivered a negative result. However, he did have gastroenteritis a month ago and that could be the cause,” staffers told DH.

No antibody test was conducted on the patient.

According to Dr Pramod Krishnan, HoD and consultant, Neurology, at Manipal Hospitals (HAL Airport Road), cases of Guillain Barre particularly increase during the monsoon.

“There are a raft of infectious diseases associated with GB, including echovirus, influenza, campylobacter, a type of bacteria often found in undercooked poultry and now, Covid-19. There have been a few cases associated with Covid-19 at this hospital,” he said.

However, one of Shivraju’s relatives said that the patient had no history of infection.

“He suddenly started complaining of cramps and pain in his feet, hands and legs from Monday. The doctors at Nimhans diagnosed it as Guillain Barre Syndrome which we have not even heard about,” the relative said.

Suspicion has also fallen on vaccines.

“There were cases of transverse myelitis during original trial reports of Covishield,” said Dr K S Ravindranath, senior cardiologist at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, speaking as an independent expert. “In Dubai, Guillian Barre Syndrome had been seen both post Covid and post vaccination following infection, but this is extremely rare in India.”

According to Shivraju’s family, he had received the first dose of Covishield 15 days ago. The cost of treatment is high. Just five doses of IGIV immunoglobulin injections costs Rs 2.5 lakh or more. People feeling lower limb numbness should seek medical advice, doctors said.

Neurosurgeon Dr N K Venkataramana of Brain Neuro Spine Hospital, also acknowledged that vaccines can cause such encephalopathy. “But it is not just the Covid vaccine. It can be any vaccine,” he said, but added that a previous mild infection was likely the cause.