Man celebrates his bull's birthday, offer cake to villagers

Generally, people celebrate their birthdays by cutting cakes and offering it to their friends, and dear ones. A youth from Belagutti village in the taluk, however, celebrated his bull's birthday named 'Theerthagiri Don'. He brought cake from a shop and celebrated the occasion in a grand manner in the presence of Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya on Monday. He also offered cake to the villagers.

Manjunath claimed that his bull had taken part in many bull-taming contests in various parts of the state for the past 14 years. Nobody succeeded in taming the bull so far. It has won many prizes in the competitions and has brought laurels to the village. "I offer milk, eggs and other nutritious food items to the bull every day."

The MLA cut the cake and wished the bull on its birthday.