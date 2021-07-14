Man celebrates his bull's birthday, offers cake to all

Man celebrates his bull's birthday, offer cake to villagers

He celebrated the occasion in a grand manner in the presence of Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya on Monday

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 14 2021, 04:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 04:35 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Generally, people celebrate their birthdays by cutting cakes and offering it to their friends, and dear ones. A youth from Belagutti village in the taluk, however, celebrated his bull's birthday named 'Theerthagiri Don'. He brought cake from a shop and celebrated the occasion in a grand manner in the presence of Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya on Monday. He also offered cake to the villagers.  

Manjunath claimed that his bull had taken part in many bull-taming contests in various parts of the state for the past 14 years. Nobody succeeded in taming the bull so far. It has won many prizes in the competitions and has brought laurels to the village. "I offer milk, eggs and other nutritious food items to the bull every day."

The MLA cut the cake and wished the bull on its birthday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bull

Related videos

What's Brewing

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family

K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

 