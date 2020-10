A man died after he fell from a coconut tree while he was plucking coconuts at Kudumallige village in the taluk on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Manjunath Pujari (68), a daily wage worker of Akkasalikoppa attached to Kudumallige gram panchayat limits. The incident took place when a branch of the tree was broken. Maluru police registered a case.