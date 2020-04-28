Man hooked to mobile, collides with jumbo

Man hooked to mobile, collides with jumbo

DHNS
DHNS, Ponnampet,
  • Apr 28 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 20:00 ist
Suresh Babu

A man, busy looking at his mobile phone, collided with an elephant while walking on a road. Though the elephant attacked him, he miraculously escaped.

Suresh Babu (46) of Balaji village was going on a morning walk at Chennangolli on Gonikoppa-Mysuru Highway on Tuesday when the incident occurred. It was only when the elephant threw him with its trunk, Suresh Babu realised that he rammed a tusker.

The elephant also stamped on him and after crossing the road, made its way into a plantation. Though the footprint of the elephant is imprinted on Suresh Babu's trouser, he has not suffered any injury.

