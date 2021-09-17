Man injured in bear attack in Davangere district

Man injured in bear attack in Davangere district

DHNS
DHNS, Jagalur,
  • Sep 17 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 00:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 47-year old man sustained injuries after he was attacked by a wild bear at Anaburu Gollarahatti village in the taluk on Wednesday night.

According to police, the injured has been identified as Ajjappa (47), resident of Anaburu Gollarahatti village.  Three wild bears pounced on him while he was taking a flock of sheep to the shed on September 15th night. He sustained injuries on chest, head and he is undergoing treatment in general hospital in the town.

Villagers complained that such incidents are being reported on regular basis. But the officials of forest department have not taken steps to end the wild bears menace.

bear attack
Davangere
Karnataka

