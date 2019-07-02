Man kills granny by slitting throat

A man allegedly slit his grandmother’s throat and murdered her for money at Kanaji village in Bhalki taluk on Tuesday.

Lalithabai Vardhan Chidri (62), the deceased, is the wife of an army man. Akhilesh Vilas Chidri (21), the suspect, murdered her as she refused him the money to clear his financial dues, said the police.

She had received money as part of compensation for her husband’s death in service in 1993. She had also received retirement benefits after her retirement as a cook at a hostel recently.

She had given him Rs one lakh, but he was after her for money.

He stabbed her repeatedly when she was collecting water at the village. Local residents caught him and handed over to the police.