Man kills wife, keeps body in house for 3 days

A man killed his wife and kept the body in his house for three days at Madana Hipparaga village in Aland taluk of the district.
The deceased has been identified as Sangeetha Sakkaragi(35). Srishaila Sakkaragi (45) murdered his wife and hid her body under a cot on which he was said to be sleeping for three days. When foul smell started emanating from the house, neighbours informed the police. The incident came to light when the police visited the home.
The police suspected that the murder could have been committed over a family dispute. The Aland police arrested Shrishaila.
