Man picked by cops dies, kin cry hoarse

A 54-year-old man said to have been picked by police allegedly died during interrogation late on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Balesh was from Agaradahalli camp, Bhadravathi taluk.

It is said that Holehonnuru police arrested five persons including Balesh in connection with gambling and had brought them to DAR ground in Shivamogga for interrogation. Family members alleged that Balesh was beaten to death by police.

However, SP M Ashwini told DH that Balesh had left with his friend after questioning. He suffered heart attack while he was on his way to home. His friend took him to McGann hospital where he was declared dead. The police have nothing to do with his death, the SP said.

“His name figured in rowdy-sheeters’ list and he was called to present a copy of his Aadhaar card. It is wrong to term it as lock up death as he was not jailed,” the SP added.