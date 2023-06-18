Man ties two kids to his back, jumps into well

Man ties two kids to his back, jumps into well

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 18 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 04:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A forty-year-old man tied two kids to his back and jumped into a well in the border village of Ponchavaram in Chincholi taluk on Sunday. The bodies of all three were found floating in the well on Sunday.

The police officials said that he has ended his life due to a family dispute. 

Deceased are Hanumant Sanjappa Vaddar, his son Omkar (9) and daughter Akshara (6). He was residing in Tandur village of Telangana state for the past several years. He had returned to his native hamlet of Ponchavaram recently. He had made a phone call to his brother Gopal, who is also a gram panchayat member and informed him that he would end life by falling into the well. 

Karnataka and Telangana police had launched a joint search operation when all three persons went missing. The police found their bodies in the well on Sunday. A case has been registered at Kunchavaram police station. 

Karnataka
Kalaburgi

