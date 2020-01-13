Mandal chiefs' selection draw ire within BJP

Close on the heels of the appointment of presidents to various mandals of the state BJP unit, allegations have surfaced that qualified individuals and party loyalists had been sidelined.

According to sources, the rule of “one post per person” should applied to mandalas also. “However, it is not followed during appointment of mandal presidents, since those holding other positions in the party are also for mandals.

The appointments appear to be heavily influenced by the upcoming BBMP polls as BBMP councillors have selected mandal presidents according to their whims,” a source said.

Though party rules mandate that a president should be elected, it was not followed anywhere. Some leaders have appointed their cronies as mandal presidents with claims that they were elected unopposed, sources point out.

35 mandals in B’luru

The 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru consist of 35 mandals and no new leaders were accommodated in the recent election. In Byatarayanapura, local corporator - who is also a

member of one BBMP standing committee - is the mandal president. Few BJP leaders have questioned the logic behind such appointments.

BJP leaders have alleged that they had been sidelined in the selection of mandal presidents. “Only those who petitioned the selection committee were considered,” they

alleged.