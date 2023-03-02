Mandaviya for focus on urban pockets to win seats

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is co-in-charge of the BJP’s Karnataka election efforts, has reportedly directed the party leaders to identify and start working on urban seats where the party stood second in the 2018 elections.

The plan is to leverage the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A senior BJP leader told DH that the party has identified 30-40 seats where it has stood second.

According to Election Commission data, there are 70 urban and 154 rural assembly constituencies in the state.

Almost half the urban constituencies (32) are in Greater Bengaluru, which includes four seats of the Bengaluru Rural district. “The party has won only 16 seats here, which means we have a case of winning another at least 8-10 seats additionally here. This is what perhaps, Mandaviya was trying to base his argument on,” the leader explained.

The seats are spread across seven city corporations.

“After the delimitation exercise in 2008 increased the number of urban seats and gave the urban voter a decisive say in choosing who rules the state, we have designed a series of campaigns, conventions and rallies targeting these urban pockets, where the party is aware through its surveys and internal information gathered by party cadre that popularity of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath is notch higher,” a BJP source explained.