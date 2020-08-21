Mandya MP Sumalatha appeals to CM BSY to prevent illegal mining around Krishnaraja Sagar

Raising voice against the rampant illegal mining around the famous Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across river Cauvery, Mandya parliamentarian Sumalatha has appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking the state government's intervention.

Revealing that the unchecked illegal mining around KRS posed a grave threat to the KRS, Sumalatha sought CM to issue directions to stop illegal mining.

Participating in a function to offer 'Bagina' to river Cauvery at KRS as a thanksgiving gesture for ushering in prosperity in the form of bounteous rains, Sumalatha submitted a petition to the Chief Minister.

"I have been fighting against the illegal mining activities around KRS and my struggle is to put an end to this illegal mining. It is ironic that despite my efforts to prevent these activities at both national and state level, the illegal mining activities have resumed in the region affecting the ecology of the region. I request you to kindly direct officials concerned to put an end to these illegal activities around KRS," Sumalatha appealed to the CM in her letter.

She also requested the Chief Minister to restart the operations of MySugar factory facilitating the processing of sugarcane due for harvest across Mandya district that would benefit the farmers of the district. Sumalatha later revealed that CM has responded positively to her requests.

