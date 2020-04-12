Mandya police launch ‘M-Pass’ app

The Mandya district Police department has launched a new mobile app ‘M-Pass’, to facilitate the people to get emergency vehicle pass during the lockdown period.

The M-Pass has been developed to prevent the people from lining up before the offices to get the emergency vehicle passes, said Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.

The app has been developed on an experimental basis and can be downloaded from the Mandya district Police website, after following the necessary instructions. It would be available at the playstore soon, he said.

In the first phase, the public should upload the personal information, address, contact number and photograph through the app. The details would be verified in the second phase. Only if the reason is genuine, the department would recommend to issue pass, otherwise it would be rejected citing reasons, he said.

If the application is accepted, the pass can be downloaded. There is no need to get the print out. The person can show the pass in the mobile phone at the checkposts. This would be of great help for those visiting other districts and states on medical emergencies, the SP said.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh launched the app. ZP CEO K Yalakki Gowda, Assistant SP Shobharani were present.