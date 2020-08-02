Mandya school where CM Yediyurappa studied cries for makeover

The Mandya district administration has chalked out plans to renovate the Municipal High School where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa studied, at a cost of Rs 4 crore. But the Government Higher Primary School, where he studied classes 7 and 8, lies in neglect.

Yediyurappa had completed his primary education at Bookanakere (KR Pete taluk) and continued his studies in Mandya. He had stayed at his grandfather's house on Anekere Beedhi. He took part in the RSS activities at the Kempegowda building on Pete Beedhi. He studied class 10 at the Municipal High School.

Former minister K V Shankaregowda, former MLA H D Chowdaiah too studied in the same school. The premises also housed the tahsildar and sub-registrar offices. After these offices were shifted, the whole building was handed over to the school. The school which had more than 800 students once upon a time has only 20 students now.

While the Municipal High School is being developed as a model school at a cost of Rs 4 crore, complete with a laboratory, library, total renovation of the ground floor and construction of first floor, the higher primary school is in a shambles.

The City Municipal Council had constructed 160 shops, adjoining the school compound, to shift the vegetable market of the city. But the vendors did not shift, citing lack of basic facilities. As a result, these shops turned into a safe haven for illegal activities for miscreants, which spread to the school campus also. This led to a decline in admissions.

Cracking walls

Though there are 10 classrooms in the school, classes are conducted in just one room. The walls of the classrooms have cracked, posing threat to the students and the teachers. The roof tiles of the main building, which houses the head master's room, have come away. The stagnant water behind the school building has turned into a breeding place for mosquitoes.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh promised that he would visit the school and prepare a plan to convert it into a model school.