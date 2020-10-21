Mangaluru City Corporation to prepare action plan for segragation of masks

In the wake of a recent Karnataka High Court direction, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to prepare an action plan to implement segregation of waste in all the 60 wards of the MCC limits mandatorily.

In a special meeting of corporators and officials held under the chairmanship of Mayor Diwakar on Tuesday, the mayor said the MCC will take all measures to implement Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 effectively. There is a need for coordination between corporators and officials for the implementation of the SWM Rules 2016.

MCC Environment Engineer Madhu Manohar said Karnataka Legal Sevices Authority had filed a writ petition and had drawn the attention of the High Court to the problem of the sliding of garbage at Pacchandy, which had made 27 houses unfit to reside and agricultural land unfit to use.

Thus, the High Court had taken the issue of solid waste management seriously.

All the citizens have a responsibility to segregate the waste at source before handing it over to the waste collectors.

“Bulk waste generators should set up at their own waste management unit in their premises. The city should achieve 100% success in door-to-door waste collection and segregation at source,” he added.

The waste collection vehicles in Mangaluru will collect wet waste on all days (except Fridays) and dry waste will be collected only on Fridays.

Separate vehicles will be sent to collect both dry and wet waste on all days from the fishing harbour, restaurants and other bulk generators.

Corporator Praveen Chandra Alva said that the QR code system for waste collection should be introduced in all wards.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said citizens should join hands with the city corporation by segregating the waste at the source.