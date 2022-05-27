M'luru uni to aid hijab-clad girls' admission elsewhere

Mangaluru college ready to aid admission of hijab-wearing students in other institutions

Presiding over an emergency meeting, the VC said that the college will also provide counselling to Muslim girl students to change their decision

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2022, 23:59 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 00:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Mangalore University College will facilitate admission of Muslim girl students in other colleges if they insist on wearing hijab inside classrooms, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said on Friday.

Read | Follow Karnataka High Court Hijab verdict, if you want to stay in India, K S Eshwarappa warns Muslim students

Presiding over an emergency meeting, the VC said that the college will also provide counselling to Muslim girl students to change their decision on the wearing of hijab. He said an enquiry will be initiated and action will be taken against those lecturers who have been mounting pressure on these students to wear hijab inside the classrooms.

He said as according to High Court and government’s orders wearing hijab inside the campus also banned. Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath present in the meeting said the university college was not exempted from High Court’s order on hijab.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

hijab ban
Hijab
Hijab row
Karnataka
Mangalore

What's Brewing

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 