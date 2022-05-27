Mangaluru college ready to aid admission of hijab-wearing students in other institutions

The Mangalore University College will facilitate admission of Muslim girl students in other colleges if they insist on wearing hijab inside classrooms, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said on Friday.
Presiding over an emergency meeting, the VC said that the college will also provide counselling to Muslim girl students to change their decision on the wearing of hijab. He said an enquiry will be initiated and action will be taken against those lecturers who have been mounting pressure on these students to wear hijab inside the classrooms.
He said as according to High Court and government’s orders wearing hijab inside the campus also banned. Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath present in the meeting said the university college was not exempted from High Court’s order on hijab.
