Mangaluru Commissioner of Police warns of action against derogatory posts

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Aug 14 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 11:47 ist
Vikash Kumar. Credit: DH Photo

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has warned of strict action against those who post, share and comment on any derogatory posts on social media. Circulating posts with derogatory remarks on social media to disturb communal harmony will be dealt with sternly, he warned.

The warning by the Commissioner of Police comes in the wake of riots in Bengaluru following a social media post.

The resurfacing of a Facebook post of 2018 in the form of a screenshot has come to the notice of Mangaluru police. A fresh case has been booked in the CEN police station.

The commissioner, in a release, said perpetrators of such crimes will be booked by the police. Strict legal action will be taken against people who insult, criticise or hurt religious sentiments and post or spread such posts in social media.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Violence
mob violence

