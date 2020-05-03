Mangaluru gets two COVID-19 mobile sample collection units

Two COVID-19 mobile sample collection units were handed over to the district administration in Mangaluru by Dakshina Kannada Nirmithi Kendra and MLA Dr. Y Bharath Shetty, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the mobile unit will visit various places to collect coronavirus samples.

MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that the unit has been readied with the help of Mangaluru North BJP unit. The mobile unit ensures protection to the sample-collecting health workers.

“The swabs will be collected and sealed in an icebox before being transferred to a testing lab facility. The persons who will collect the sample will be inside an enclosure, and, hence, will not require PPEs.

The vehicle has been made in such a way that it can collect samples from two people at a time. Further, the vehicle has a fan, light, water and handwash facilities,” said the MLA.