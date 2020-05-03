Mangaluru gets COVID-19 mobile sample collection units

Mangaluru gets two COVID-19 mobile sample collection units

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 15:11 ist
DH Photo by Govindraj Javali

Two COVID-19 mobile sample collection units were handed over to the district administration in Mangaluru by Dakshina Kannada Nirmithi Kendra and MLA Dr. Y Bharath Shetty, on Sunday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Speaking on the occasion, District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the mobile unit will visit various places to collect coronavirus samples. 
MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that the unit has been readied with the help of Mangaluru North BJP unit. The mobile unit ensures protection to the sample-collecting health workers.

“The swabs will be collected and sealed in an icebox before being transferred to a testing lab facility. The persons who will collect the sample will be inside an enclosure, and, hence, will not require PPEs.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The vehicle has been made in such a way that it can collect samples from two people at a time. Further, the vehicle has a fan, light, water and handwash facilities,” said the MLA.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 