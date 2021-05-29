Mangaluru hospital ensures successful deliveries of Covid positive women

As many as 50 pregnant women, who had tested positive for Covid-19, successfully delivered healthy babies at Government Lady Goschen Hospital in the month of May.

The 173-year-old hospital had set up a separate Covid maternity block in September 2020.

Initially, there were 25 beds for Covid-infected patients and 14 for suspects. Besides 14 beds for suspected cases, beds for infected were increased to 39.

“Since September, 167 deliveries of Covid-infected women were conducted in the hospital,” Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Durgaprasad

M R informed DH.

He said, “We have set up a separate labour room and an operation theatre for Covid-19 patients in the Covid maternity block. A majority of the patients are asymptomatic. As per government’s guidelines, 14 days prior to the expected due date, a pregnant woman undergoes Covid-19 test. If any symptomatic pregnant woman is tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), then they are considered as positive.”

Since September, only six new born babies had tested positive. The infants did not have any symptoms like breathlessness and had made a speedy recovery.

Durgaprasad said, “After delivery, Covid-19 patients are discharged based on the report from their physician. In case of normal delivery, the mother is discharged after three days. There will be regular follow-ups until the mother completes her quarantine period.”

“To ensure effective monitoring, we have created a separate WhatsApp group with all district and taluk health officers as members. Once the mother, who had tested positive at the time of delivery, is discharged, a junior health assistant has to monitor the mother’s health and post health conditions at regular intervals on WhatsApp group, until the mother completes her quarantine period,” Durgaprasad said.

This practice is followed for patients from outside the district too, he said and added that the hospital had many patients from outside the district.

Durgaprasad said hospital has sufficient oxygen supply and an obstetric ICU dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients in case of any complications like excessive bleeding during delivery.

“On an average, the hospital conducts 450-500 deliveries every month. In October 2020, the hospital had achieved a record with 800 deliveries,” he said with pride.