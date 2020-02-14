Mangaluru: Mescom defends hike in power tariff by 62 paisa per unit

Mangalore Electric Supply Company (Mescom) Managing Director Dr. R Snehal on Thursday defended the decision to increase the electricity tariff by 62 paise per unit.

The maintenance and distribution cost has increased making it inevitable to increase the electricity tariff, she asserted during a public hearing convened by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) at DC Hall in Deputy commissioner’s office on Thursday.

Snehal recollected that transformers and electricity poles in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts were damaged during previous monsoon and Mescom had incurred huge losses.

A spokesperson for Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) urged KERC to order Mescom to reduce tariff by Re one per unit.The KCCI also submitted an appeal to increase power load for LT consumers, reduction of LT 5 tariff for small industries, increase of load to 150 HP for further installations and not to levy penalty for drawing load till 100 HP for existing installations.

Bharatiya Kissan Sangha (BKS)-Udupi leader Satyanarayana Udupa said Mescom was crippled with a staff shortage of 48%.

Thus the services had been affected. The KERC should direct the government to fill up the vacant posts in Mescom. He meanwhile said that the previous orders of the Commission on tariff revision was not considered.

“Speedy action is needed in the implementation of the orders of the appellate authority,” he said.

BKS-Chikkamagaluru representative Suryanayana said that the three-phase electricity for farmers should be extended during the daytime also.

Nirantara Jyothi scheme is inaccessible to the beneficiaries, he added. Farmers are exploited by contractors and IP sets are being misused. The electricity concession should not be extended to commercial crops. Energy audit should be done in rural areas, he stressed.

There were complaints against commercial institutions and hospitals getting themselves registered as public charitable institutions and availing rebate in tariff of Mescom.

KERC Chairman Shambhu Dayal Meena presided over the hearing. Members H M Manjunath and M D Ravi were present.

Power tariff

The existing tariff for domestic usage per unit is Rs 3.70 (up to 0 to 30 units), Rs 5.20 (31 to 100 units) and Rs 6.75 (above 200 units).