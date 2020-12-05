Mangaluru police firing final report submitted

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who headed the magisterial inquiry into police firing that took place during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019, has submitted the final report to the Home Department.

The 50-odd page report, along with 2,500 supporting documents, has been submitted to Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department.

The police had resorted to firing after the anti-CAA protest turned violent in the city. The firing had claimed the lives of two men, Nausheen and Jaleel.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the magisterial inquiry into the police firing was delayed.