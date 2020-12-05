Mangaluru police firing final report submitted

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who headed the magisterial inquiry into police firing that took place during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019, has submitted the final report to the Home Department.
The 50-odd page report, along with 2,500 supporting documents, has been submitted to Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department.
The police had resorted to firing after the anti-CAA protest turned violent in the city. The firing had claimed the lives of two men, Nausheen and Jaleel.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the magisterial inquiry into the police firing was delayed.
Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?
40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind
DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks
Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts
Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage
Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples
China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'