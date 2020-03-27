I am guilty: Mangaluru Police shame COVID-19 violators

Mangaluru Police, Ramakrishna Mission launch initiative to shame COVID-19 violators

Naina J
Naina J, DHNS,
  • Mar 27 2020, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 20:21 ist
'I am guilty' placard. (DH Photo)

Mangaluru City Police in association with Ramakrishna Mission launched a novel initiative of shaming violators of lockdown by making them hold a placard declaring; "I am guilty".

Police and Ramkrishna Mission volunteers made violators realise the consequences of their decision to violate the lockdown and made them hold placards which read: “I am guilty. I have violated COVID-19 lockdown orders.”

This is an initiative to prevent people from stepping onto the roads, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr. P S Harsha said.

