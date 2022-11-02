'0% commission and 100% work with AAP in Karnataka,' assures Prithvi Reddy

"The Aam Aadmi Party has succeeded in gaining the trust of people in a very short period of time. With the successful governance in Delhi and Punjab in our bag, we are confident of winning the Gujarat and Karnataka state Assembly elections too," AAP Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy said.

He was addressing the party workers' convention organised by the Dakshina Kannada district unit of Aam Aadmi Party.

Prithvi Reddy assured that when the AAP government comes to power in Karnataka, the party will strive to prove itself by providing good quality educational facilities, medical facilities, zero per cent commission and 100 per cent work.

"Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the two leaders of the BJP, which has ruled the Gujarat state for 40 years, are now visiting schools. Students are now questioning Rahul Gandhi about educational facilities. This indicates the achievement made by the AAP. The people of Karnataka support AAP regardless of the three existing parties. We don't need to ask people for votes, it is enough if we create awareness in every polling booth," Prithvi Reddy added.

AAP Dakshina Kannada District President Santhosh Kamath said that the district unit would strive to win as many MLA seats as possible in Dakshina Kannada.

Resident lauds AAP initiative

Narayan Prabhu, a resident of the Central Market area, lauded the quick response of the Aam Aadmi Party workers in addressing the pressing issues affecting the coastal areas. Expressing anguish over the negligent attitude of the elected local representatives, he recalled that it was the AAP that had solved the problem of drinking water supply in his locality.