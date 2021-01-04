1 dead, 13 injured in road accident

1 dead, 13 injured in road accident

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jan 04 2021, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 00:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

One person died and 13 others were injured when a jeep carrying labourers fell into a gorge, near Kadanga-Edapala.

The workers in a village near Palibetta were returning from coffee harvesting work when the incident occurred.

The driver of the jeep lost control over the vehicle, near a bridge between Edapala and Kadanga, on Sunday evening. 

As a result, Maheshwari (35), a woman labourer, died on the spot and 13 others sustained injuries.

The driver, Suresh, and four others who were seriously injured were admitted at the district government hospital for advanced treatment. The other injured were admitted to a government hospital in Virajpet.

A case has been registered in Virajpet rural police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jeep
Virajpet
Accident

What's Brewing

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

 