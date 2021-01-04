1 dead, 13 injured in road accident

One person died and 13 others were injured when a jeep carrying labourers fell into a gorge, near Kadanga-Edapala.

The workers in a village near Palibetta were returning from coffee harvesting work when the incident occurred.

The driver of the jeep lost control over the vehicle, near a bridge between Edapala and Kadanga, on Sunday evening.

As a result, Maheshwari (35), a woman labourer, died on the spot and 13 others sustained injuries.

The driver, Suresh, and four others who were seriously injured were admitted at the district government hospital for advanced treatment. The other injured were admitted to a government hospital in Virajpet.

A case has been registered in Virajpet rural police station.