1 held for smuggling foreign currency in Mangaluru

Air Security Group (ASG) personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mangaluru International Airport thwarted an attempt by a Dubai bound passenger to smuggle foreign currency. The incident came to light when the ASG personnel noted suspicious item in the hand baggage of passenger, Sahul Hameed Theruvath, during the security check.

Shahul Hameed was bound to travel by SpiceJet flight SG 059 to Dubai. The thorough check of bag revealed foreign currencies of various countries worth Rs 5.48 lakh. The seized currencies were 76 US dollars of 100 denomination, Chinese Yuan, Malaysian Ringgits and Turkish Lira of smaller denomination. The currencies that were in his possession did not have any legal permission.

The personnel handed over the foreign currency recovered and the passenger to Customs officials for further inquiry.