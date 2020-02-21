‘10 acres identified for construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya building’

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said that district administration had identified 10 acres of land, in survey number 217, at Ambale for the construction of a building for Kendriya Vidyalaya.

As much as Rs 27 crore will be earmarked for the construction of the building. The work will be initiated shortly, she said.

Shobha said that Class 8 would be started in the Kendriya Vidyalaya from the coming academic year.

The MP said that the Centre had given approval for laying of Chikkamagaluru-Belur-Hassan railway line, which had been included in the budget.

Survey for Chikkamagaluru-Sringeri-Shivamogga railway line has also

commenced. The Railway ministry has given approval for increasing the speed of Chikkamagaluru-Yeshvantpur train, she added.

The MP said that all efforts would be made to save Koppa-based Sahakara Sarige, a transport firm established by labourers.