10 labourers from Haveri sent to relief centre

DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 11 2020, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 19:32 ist
Labourers on their way to Haveri on foot were stopped at Hejamady checkpost.

Ten labourers, who were on their way to Hanagal in Haveri district on foot, were stopped at Hejamady checkpost and were sent to a relief centre at Kaup.

The group of labourers had left Mudipu at 3 am. When they reached Hejamady, the police stopped them from walking further. After the issue was brought to the notice of one Mohammed Ishak, they were sent to a relief centre at Kaup in Navayug Company ambulance.

Ravi, one of the labourer, said, "We had visited Mudipu a month ago for work. After the lockdown was announced, We had travelled in a car and the police stopped us at Bhatkal and asked us to return to Mangaluru. We want to go back to our native.”

He said, “My mother is alone at home in my native place. She is worried over my well-being. We do not want to stay in the relief centre."

 

