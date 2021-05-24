10 more Covid deaths in Kodagu, 264 new cases

10 more Covid deaths in Kodagu, 264 new cases

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 24 2021, 23:42 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:24 ist

Kodagu district has recorded 264 new Covid-19 cases and 10 more fatalities on Monday.

With the 10 new fatalities, the total deaths in the district have risen to 295.

With 452 recoveries in the day, the total number of people who have recovered so far in the district is 19,761.

The district has registered a total of 22,732 Covid-19 cases so far. The active cases in Kodagu are 2,676. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
COVID-19
fatalities
new cases

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 