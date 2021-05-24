10 more Covid deaths in Kodagu, 264 new cases

Kodagu district has recorded 264 new Covid-19 cases and 10 more fatalities on Monday.

With the 10 new fatalities, the total deaths in the district have risen to 295.

With 452 recoveries in the day, the total number of people who have recovered so far in the district is 19,761.

The district has registered a total of 22,732 Covid-19 cases so far. The active cases in Kodagu are 2,676.