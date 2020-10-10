10-year-old boy helps to catch python despite being bitten

A 10-year-old boy displayed exceptional bravery by assisting the public in catching a python despite suffering bite injuries at Vadiraja Nagara in Mannagudde. His act of bravery has been hailed on social media.

A Python had bit Sankalpa G Pai (10), son of B Gopalakrishna Pai when he was on his way to a temple near his house at 7 pm on October 7.

The python was hiding near the sewage pipe behind his house. Though aware that he was bit by a snake, he stamped the head of the python with his leg.

When the python wriggled itself free and went inside the pipe, he alerted people who caught the python. Later, the python was sent to Pilikula Nisargadhama.

Sankalpa who suffered injuries due to the bite had recovered, said sources.