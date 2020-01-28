100 residential schools will be upgraded in state, says DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also minister for PWD and Social Welfare, said that 100 residential schools that function from own buildings in the state will be upgraded and PU colleges will be started in them.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for various development works organised by the PWD and district administration, he said PU colleges will be started in residential schools from the next academic year. This will help poor children to get a quality education.

He said the Central government has decided to start five residential colleges (degree and PG) in each state. Each college can accommodate 650 female students, thereby promoting education of girl students.

A proposal has been submitted to the Centre from the state in this regard. It had been proposed to set up such colleges in each revenue division. The residential colleges will start functioning from the next academic year, he added.

The deputy chief minister said the Centre has given in-principle approval to sanction funds to set up 100 hostels to provide education to underprivileged children. The state government is expecting grant of Rs 500 crore for the construction of hostel buildings. The state government has been giving thrust to education and skill development.

The minister said that Rs 950 crore has been sanctioned to the district for the development of 536-km state highway, 1,639-km district roads and 98-km National Highway.

He laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 90 crore including four hostels from the Social Welfare Department.

‘Committed to party decision’

The deputy chief minister said that he is committed to the party decision.

“If the party high command asks me to step down from the post of minister, I will return the car from here and will leave in a bus. The cabinet expansion will take place shortly. I am committed to high command’s decision. For a politician, the party is like a mother. We cannot grow by not adhering to the party’s decision.”

“Nobody should exert pressure demanding ministerial berth. Priority should be given for those who have served the party and representation should be given to the district and region. The high command will decide on the ministerial berths.”

The chief minister has freedom and full power. He will discuss with the high command and then take a call, he added.

The minister said bridges have been sanctioned to Mudigere in areas where several bridges have washed away in the flood.

“We have information on rain damage in Malnad. Priority will be given to earmark additional funds to Mudigere, Sringeri and Chikkamagaluru constituencies in the budget. Several discussions were held about the implementation of the Kasturirangan report on the conservation of the Western Ghats. The chief minister will take a final call after convening a meeting.”