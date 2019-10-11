101 cases under SC/ST Act disposed of, says DC

As many as 101 out of the total 108 cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been disposed of, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said.

He was speaking at a district-level meeting held at DC’s office here, on Thursday.

Goutham said the cases were registered between January 1, 2019 and October 10, 2019. A compensation of Rs 1.35 crore was handed over to the victims.

The deputy commissioner, meanwhile, directed the officials from the department concerned to write to Department of Prosecutions on appointing a public prosecutor and expediting disposal of cases against SC/ST, pending trial before the court.

Gautham said the title deeds were given to dalits in Mudigere taluk.

“But the RTCs have not been transferred to the accounts of the landholders. Complaints have been received in this regard. The officials of Social Welfare department should see to it that the RTCs includes the names of the beneficiaries,” Gautham stressed.

He directed Mescom officials to look into the complaints against the escom’s contractors demanding money from the beneficiaries of Ganga Kalyana project, in order to provide electricity connection.

Measures should be initiated to carry out repair works at Ambedkar Bhavana in Chikkamagaluru. Steps should be taken to end illegal activities taking place on the premises of the Bhavana, the DC added.

Additional SP H S Shruti and District Social Welfare Officer Mallikarjun were present at the meeting.