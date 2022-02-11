103 students from Alva’s pass CA Foundation Exams

Alva’s College students scored record results in CA Foundation Examinations with the highest number of students passing in the state.
As many as 10 students—Deepak Hegde (81.25%), M Abhishek Rao (75.5%), Deeksha (75.25%), Neha Nayak (74.75%), Nithish Kamath (74.25%), Dashami N (73.75%), Aishwarya M (71.25%), Nandana (70.25%), Nagaraj M (70%) and Bhuvana Shenoy (69.5%)—passed the exams with distinction.
Overall, 103 students from Alva’s cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 66.45%. Of them, 59 students are adopted by Alva's Education Foundation and are given free accommodation, food and training.
Alva’s has accreditation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Board for offering training for CA students.
